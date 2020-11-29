Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Auckland, we have a problem: Student satellite lost in space

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Rocket Lab makes a historic first with the "Return to Sender" launch from Mahia being the first mission with booster retrieval. Video / Rocket Lab
Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

New Zealand's first student-built satellite appears to be lost in space.

An Auckland University team was unable to locate its APSS-1satellite after it was successfully deployed by Rocket Lab during its November 20 "Return to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.