Jetstar is looking to boost travel through 2022. Photo / NZME

Jetstar is calling on New Zealanders to "book a break" with its latest sale.

The airline is offering low fare across its domestic network, starting from only $25 for flights between Auckland and Christchurch and Auckland and Wellington.

The Jetstar Book-a-Break sale runs for five days starting from midnight tonight. Travel dates vary per route and include periods from March 1 and through until late September 2022.

The low fares include:

• Auckland to Christchurch from $25 one way

• Auckland to Wellington from $25 one way

• Auckland to Queenstown from $53 one way

• Christchurch to Wellington from $26 one way

• Dunedin to Auckland from $37 one way

• Wellington to Queenstown from $39 one way

Under Jetstar's Fly Flexible policy, customers who make new bookings before April 30 can change the date of their travel if their plans change (a fare difference may apply). This offer applies for travel until August 31 next year on any Jetstar Airways domestic or international flight.

The fares come amid growing concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 around the country.

Covid modelling data by Te Pūnaha Matatini released this week suggested that a three- to four-month outbreak could result in 1.5 million infections, including 386,400 cases, 11,500 hospitalisations and 460 deaths - if 90 per cent of eligible Kiwis were boosted.

Given the long periods of home isolation associated with an infection, travel and tourism operators are nervous about the impact Omicron will have on their businesses.

Airlines and tourism operators' businesses have been devastated by Covid-19 over the past two years.