Van Lier Nurseries chief operating officer Joanne Hurley said the conversion meant the nursery had access to sustainable heating to produce blooms – at a temperature of 16C – over the last 12 months.

Genesis provided the design integration, procurement and project management for the heat pump’s installation, while the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (EECA) and NZ Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) helped fund the conversion.

The generator-retailer’s senior manager of commercial and industrial partnerships, Patrick Dempsey, said a heat pump conversion could be considered by other companies looking for a more environmentally friendly, affordable and reliable source of energy.

Genesis and NZGIF provided the heat pump to Van Lier Nurseries on a lease-to-own arrangement, enabling the nursery to spread the cost of the heat pump while receiving engineering and maintenance support from Genesis, along with certainty of energy cost and supply through a long-term electricity agreement.

“This heat pump solution could make a lot of sense to many operators who want to focus on their core business without having to commit a large amount of upfront capital, and to avoid the hassle of owning and operating kit like heavy-duty boilers,” he said.

Genesis chief transformation and technology officer Ed Hyde said companies requiring process heat were among the largest contributors to New Zealand’s energy carbon emissions.

He said lessons from the pilot would help to refine offerings to other business customers.

Van Lier Nurseries is a family-owned business that has been producing and selling flowers and plants to the New Zealand and international wholesale markets for over 50 years.

The business has about 1.5ha of glasshouse planted with over 30 varieties of roses.

