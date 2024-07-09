Money from the 'calculated' offending was paid into Paul’s accounts and those of an associate. Photo / Nick Reed, File

Inland Revenue says an Auckland woman who once worked at a tax agency fraudulently tried to get nearly $60,000 in Covid-19 relief money.

The IRD said Samantha Paul was sentenced to 11 months for scamming the Small Business Cashflow Scheme.

She asked for $59,000, managed to get $47,000, and most of that money has not been recovered.

Paul tried getting the money for three unrelated taxpayers, one for her own company, and one in her own name.

The IRD said Paul did this when she knew she was not entitled to any of the money and she illegally accessed accounts on the myIR online tax service without authority.