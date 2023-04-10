Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is briefing business leaders today in one of his first major appearances since the devastating anniversary weekend flooding and February’s Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Supplied

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is briefing business leaders today in one of his first major appearances since the devastating anniversary weekend flooding and February’s Cyclone Gabrielle.

In his Letter to Aucklanders, included today in the Herald’s Project Auckland special report, Brown revealed he was seeking legislative change on key priorities for Auckland, including an overhaul of the CCO (council-controlled organisation) model to “ensure democratic oversight and effective delivery” of services.

“Fixing Auckland’s infrastructure does not begin with large-scale investment in new projects. First, we need to do a better job of managing the infrastructure assets and public transport services we already have,” Brown said.

“We need to get more out of Auckland’s existing transport system, before starting on the next mega-project.

“This involves harnessing technology, completing busways in the eastern suburbs and much-needed northwest, adding dynamic lanes to move buses faster without losing retail parking, and optimising transport networks to get Aucklanders moving faster, and more conveniently.”

Watch live at 12.30pm as Brown addresses a business audience in Auckland on his plans for “Future Proofing Auckland”, followed by a panel of some of Auckland’s most influential business leaders who will share their thoughts on the best pathway for the city.







