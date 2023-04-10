Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says council-countrolled organisations are becoming more responsive to the needs of Aucklanders, rather than putting themselves at the centre. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

To say a lot has happened in my first six months in office would be an understatement. It’s been extraordinary and unrelenting, and at times utterly devastating.

While we continue to support those communities hardest hit by the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, I made a promise to fix Auckland, and I am more determined than ever to deliver on my five priorities.

Fix Auckland’s infrastructure

Fixing Auckland’s infrastructure does not begin with large-scale investment in new projects. First, we need to do a better job of managing the infrastructure assets and public transport services we already have.

Like most Government transport projects, Auckland’s City Rail Link (CRL) is well over budget and behind schedule. Until recently, it was just a hole in the ground, but we have to swallow our share of the billion-dollar budget blowout and finish what we started.

Given the current economic climate, we have to see whether this network can double rail capacity and reduce road congestion before pushing ahead with any plans for light rail or a second harbour crossing in the absence of an agreed integrated transport plan written by Aucklanders.

Auckland’s ageing infrastructure is falling into disrepair, and it’s obvious that we must be better prepared for severe weather events. I proposed an additional $20 million a year for storm response, focusing on improved prevention and mitigation measures, including stormwater maintenance.

As part of our regional cyclone and flood recovery, the Big Auckland Fix-Up, I asked council staff to initiate a rapid assessment of flood risk areas to identify simple fixes and carry out the necessary programme of work in consultation with Watercare and Auckland Transport (AT).

Get Auckland moving

We need to get more out of Auckland’s existing transport system before starting on the next mega-project.

This involves harnessing technology, completing busways in the eastern suburbs and much-needed northwest, adding dynamic lanes to move buses faster without losing retail parking, and optimising transport networks to get Aucklanders moving faster, and more conveniently.

From late April, new technology using GPS tracking will go live, giving buses priority at key intersections and keeping them to planned timetables along some of Auckland’s major road corridors, including Manukau Rd and Pah Rd. This is one of my original campaign promises and the local trials have been positive so far, showing a reduction in bus wait times of 10–35 per cent.

Construction on the final phase of the billion-dollar Eastern Busway has started. Auckland’s eastern suburbs, which have one of the highest levels of private vehicle use for work travel, will benefit from an improved and reliable bus service to the city.

I have also called for AT to work with Waka Kotahi and utility companies to explore how Temporary Traffic Management (TTM) can be improved quickly to reduce the duration and frequency of roadworks and lane closures, and the cost of disruption to road users.

I maintain that Aucklanders need more say over our region’s transport system.

Auckland’s first integrated transport plan for people and goods will incorporate the future port move and impact of dynamic bus lanes before committing to mega-projects.

Stop wasting money

Auckland Council is top-heavy, with too many senior managers and wasteful spending of ratepayers’ money must be reined in.

The $295m gap in the Annual Budget 2023/24, on top of debt fast approaching $11.5 billion, was something I inherited from the previous Governing Body, mayor included – much like the mayoral chains and robe, only far less appealing.

Auckland Council and Council-Controlled Organisations (CCOs) are mostly on track to achieve their cost-savings targets, and the draft annual budget process is ongoing.

The Expenditure Control and Procurement Committee is demanding increasingly granular detail on council finances to identify wasteful spending.

TTM is estimated to cost the council group an astonishing $145m each year, which will be addressed as part of the aforementioned AT-led initiative.

Take back control of council organisations

I have made my expectations abundantly clear to Auckland Transport, Eke Panuku Development, Ports of Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Watercare.

This began with my Letters of Expectation, detailing the need for greater transparency, increased efficiencies and better value and returns for ratepayers’ money.

I’m also seeking legislative change on key priorities for Auckland, including an overhaul of the CCO model to ensure democratic oversight and effective delivery of services.

Despite some resistance early on, it appears we’ve turned a corner.

In most cases, CCO boards are listening and making changes.

I’m pleased to see they’re becoming more responsive to the needs of Aucklanders, rather than putting themselves at the centre.

AT is charging ahead with the cyclone and flood recovery, dynamic bus lanes and improvements to TTM. Ports of Auckland delivered a stronger half-year result and interim dividend to Auckland Council and is seriously considering consolidation to release highly valued land for better use.

Make the most of our harbour and environment

Auckland is a great place to live, we need to make the most of our beautiful harbour and the environment we live in.

In the short term, I expect immediate steps to be taken to achieve more efficient use of port land and, in doing so, make some of its space available for the public.

The good news is that we’re not far from seeing a plan for the return of some of Auckland’s prized waterfront.

Kia kaha,

Wayne Brown, Mayor of Auckland



