Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland Light Rail agrees to buy Kingsland’s Kiwi Bacon Building for $33m

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
The building at 317 New North Rd, Kingsland. Photo / Whillans

The building at 317 New North Rd, Kingsland. Photo / Whillans

In one of the clearest displays of optimism, Auckland Light Rail has contracted to buy the prominent Kiwi Bacon Building for $33 million, even though National has promised to scrap plans if elected

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business