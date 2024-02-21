Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland International Airport reports strong half-year result

NZME.
3 mins to read
Auckland Airport warned the second half of the current financial year is likely to be affected by softening demand. Photo / Azaria Howell

Auckland Airport warned the second half of the current financial year is likely to be affected by softening demand. Photo / Azaria Howell

Auckland International Airport (AIA) reported a strong lift in earnings for the half-year to December 31, reflecting the ongoing bounceback in post-pandemic global travel combined with new, higher landing charges and strong performance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business