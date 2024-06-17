Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Auckland house-building outstrips population rise: Good news for city with stretched supply

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
PM Luxon and Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk announced three major changes to building supplies to address shortages . Video / Mark Mitchell

New Auckland house-building has finally outstripped population growth, according to a University of Auckland economics academic.

Associate Professor Ryan Greenaway-McGrevy said Census data from Census 2023 showed Auckland got an extra 64,000 new homes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business