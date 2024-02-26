Auckland growth and weather influence Vector’s results

Extreme weather increased Vector's expenditure. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Population growth, extreme weather and the evolving energy sector all influenced Vector’s increasing costs, revenue and underlying net profit.

For the six months ending December 31, the Auckland-based electricity lines company reported adjusted earnings (Ebitda) of $185 million, up 7 per cent, a 6 per cent increase in capital expenditure to $238m and underlying net profit after tax (Npat) of $22m, up 29 per cent.

The Npat included a $60m impairment of the gas distribution business. A regulatory decision to lower returns on these assets and higher interest rates impacted the valuation.

The reporting emphasised underlying numbers and ongoing operations as in June last year, Vector sold 50 per cent of Vector Metering to QIC for $1.75 billion.

Vector’s interest in the new company Bluecurrent is accounted for as an investment, and its earnings are excluded from Vector’s adjusted Ebitda.

The Bluecurrent board has indicated shareholders could expect to receive between $80-100m of distributions for FY24, with Vector receiving 50 per cent of this.

Vector chief executive Simon Mackenzie said: “Vector’s financial performance for the six months to December reflects a solid result across our regulated networks and gas trading business segments, driven by higher revenues.”

Population growth in Auckland continued, with new connections up 9 per cent on the previous comparable period to 10,061.

Mackenzie said Auckland’s growth was expected to continue, and the company was on track to exceed 16,000 new electricity connections in FY24, up 2000 from the indication provided in August 23.

Connections and infrastructure activity remained elevated, resulting in significant capital expenditure (Capex).

Extreme weather increased spending

Gross Capex was up 6 per cent to $238m. Net Capex (after deducting contributions) was up 13 per cent to $145m. Contributions were down 4 per cent to $93m, largely attributable to lower residential subdivisions and relocation work.

The year-on-year increase was driven by an additional $31m of replacement Capex on the network.

This was in part due to work to improve resilience and restore the network following the extreme weather events last year (severe flooding in January 2023 and Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023).

The company reported improved performance from the LPG business with higher revenue due to higher prices and lower cost of LPG input prices partially offset by higher cost of transportation.

The international CP price of LPG was lower compared to the prior period, which has improved profitability.

Overall, LPG volumes were up 8.3 per cent to 24,415 tonnes, with bulk and cylinder volumes both higher.

The natural gas business has been removed from the gas trading segment and classified as “discontinued operations” as the natural gas trading book has been conditionally sold, effective July 1, 2024, for $9.7m.

The company was on track towards the high end of the adjusted Ebitda guidance range of $350m-$365m.

An eye to the future

Mackenzie was very focused on future regulatory settings.

Vector is among the lines companies battling with the Commerce Commission as they seek to massively increase allowable revenue in the coming years to upgrade the electricity distribution network.

The Commerce Commission finalised its Input Methodologies Review in December and is now consulting on the next default price path, known as DPP4, covering 2025 to 2030.

“Our future revenue and the debt we can raise determines how much we can invest in the network. The commission’s decision later this year is therefore critical for our customers, shareholders, and for the future of the electricity network,” Mackenzie said.

“Globally, there’s recognition of the need to make these decisions with pace and urgency. The opportunity for the commission is to create the right environment for Vector and other lines companies to invest enough in energy infrastructure that we are not left playing catch-up years down the track when resilience, electrification and decarbonisation are even more critical, and the cost burden on customers could be prohibitive.”

The company will pay an unimputed interim dividend to shareholders of 9.25 cents per share.

With key regulatory decisions impacting future cash flow yet to be determined, the board has been unable to consider revisions to the dividend policy at this time.