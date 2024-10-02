Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland Council takes legal action over giant fencing, illegal carport at Māngere Bridge

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
How the fence at this Māngere Bridge property looked late last decade when neighbours began to complain about it. The appearance has changed but Auckland Council has acted due to it being over-height.

How the fence at this Māngere Bridge property looked late last decade when neighbours began to complain about it. The appearance has changed but Auckland Council has acted due to it being over-height.

Construction of over-height fencing and an illegal carport and storage area has resulted in Auckland Council taking action against the owners of a Māngere Bridge property in a four-year battle that has gone to the Environment Court - twice.

Legal documents show an abatement notice was first issued in 2020

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business