A judge at Auckland District Court rejected one man's bid for name suppression but he appealed to the High Court. Now the Serious Fraud Office says all three accused have entered not guilty pleas. Photo / Nick Reed, File

The Serious Fraud Office says the last of three defendants in an Auckland bribery and corruption case has pleaded not guilty.

Daud Nugroho Suryantyo and Henry Semiti Rogo lost name suppression last month but Suryantyo has now pleaded not guilty.

He was accused of abusing his position as a public official while employed at Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) and later at Counties Manukau District Health Board.

The Herald in December revealed the three men were accused of receiving about $3.5 million in public funds.

The projects in question included waterproofing and seismic assessments.

Rogo and the third defendant had already pleaded not guilty.

RFA, now known as Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Limited, previously brought the allegations to the attention of authorities.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alleged Suryantyo abused his position and accessed official information he was entrusted with to facilitate awarding of contracts to a company Rogo was previously a director of, and to a second company.

The second company was associated with the third defendant, who still has name suppression.

A District Court judge rejected that man’s bid for name suppression but he appealed to the High Court last month.

“It is alleged that the three defendants had personal and business relationships which they disguised from the public bodies and that Mr Suryantyo benefited personally including through receiving bribes,” the SFO said today.

The SFO said the next court hearing for the case was scheduled to be a case review on August 28.

The SFO said Counties Manukau District Health Board had also assisted the investigation.