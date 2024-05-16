One of the three accused asked for continued name suppression at Auckland District Court yesterday. Photo / Nick Reed

Two of three men in the Auckland public projects bribery and corruption case have lost name suppression.

Daud Suryantyo and former Henry Semiti Rogo were charged after the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigated.

The Herald in December revealed the three men were accused of receiving about $3.5 million in public funds.

Some alleged payments related to jobs and projects for the Counties Manukau District Health Board and Regional Facilities Auckland.

The third accused man still has name suppression. A District Court judge yesterday rejected his bid for continued name suppression but he has 10 working days to appeal.

The SFO alleged Suryantyo abused his position as a public official while employed at what was then Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) and later at Counties Manukau District Health Board (CMDHB).

“Suryantyo is alleged to have taken advantage of his position and accessed official information that he was entrusted with to facilitate the awarding of contracts to Trinity Construction Limited and a second company associated with the third defendant,” the SFO said.

“Cases that involve possible corruption of public officials are a priority for the SFO given our mandate to protect New Zealand’s financial and economic well-being,” SFO Director Karen Chang said.

Rogo was formerly director of Trinity Construction Limited.

Suryantyo is yet to enter pleas.

But Rogo and the third defendant have pleaded not guilty.

“It is alleged that the three defendants had personal and business relationships which they disguised from the public bodies and that Suryantyo benefited personally including through receiving bribes,” the SFO added.

RFA, now part of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Limited, brought the matter to the SFO’s attention.