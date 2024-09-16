Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland Airport’s capital raise weighs on sharemarket - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Auckland International Airport went into a trading halt after announcing it was making an underwritten equity raising of $1.2 billion at $6.95 a share. Photo / NZME

Auckland International Airport went into a trading halt after announcing it was making an underwritten equity raising of $1.2 billion at $6.95 a share. Photo / NZME

Investors scrambled to raise money and participate in Auckland International Airport’s massive $1.4 billion capital raise which weighed on the New Zealand sharemarket.

It is the country’s largest corporate equity raising outside of an initial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business