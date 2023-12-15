Voyager 2023 media awards
Auckland AI start-up Inviol raises millions for tech that spots workplace dangers

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Startup Inviol uses AI to spot safety issues in the workplace. Video / Inviol

Auckland start-up called Inviol has raised $2.5 million in seed money for its AI technology that helps customers like Woolworths, Placemakers and Vulcan Steel monitor and reduce workplace risks. It was a case of ‘paying

