Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Scam prevention: ASB CEO Vittoria Shortt says safety before speed of payments

NZME.
5 mins to read
ASB bank boss Vittoria Shortt says banks are processing payments with a 30-minute delay.

ASB bank boss Vittoria Shortt says banks are processing payments with a 30-minute delay.

ASB has stopped sending hyperlinks in text messages to its customers, and a progress report on an industry response to bank scams is expected in December.

The New Zealand Banking Association (NZBA) announced

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business