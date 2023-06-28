Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Open finance: Upstarts join forces in bid to shake up banking and finance bigwigs

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
Amid much broader bank and finance upheavals, a Kiwi start-up and its new partner hope to shake up the payroll world and deliver security and productivity benefits. Photo / Getty Images

Amid much broader bank and finance upheavals, a Kiwi start-up and its new partner hope to shake up the payroll world and deliver security and productivity benefits. Photo / Getty Images

A Kiwi start-up has joined forces with a big HR (human resources) firm in hopes of speeding up the country’s shift to open finance.

The move comes amid broader upheaval in the banking sector, where

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business