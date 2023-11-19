As it happened: OpenAI’s Altman axing, apparent 180

OpenAI axed chief executive Sam Altman, leading its President Greg Brockman to quit. Here’s all the events that led to the surprise sacking and his potential comeback. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

If you’re anything like me, you spent your weekend glued to Twitter watching the ousting of OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman play out in real-time.

It’s being called the most dramatic moment in technology since the exit and later return of Steve Jobs to Apple.

Altman is reportedly in talks to return to OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, after employees and investors, including Microsoft, threw their support behind him.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit artificial intelligence research company aimed at ensuring artificial general intelligence (AGI), aka superintelligence, benefitted humanity.

Its corporate structure changed in 2019 when a for-profit company was created to allow it to raise capital.

However, those profits are capped and it’s ultimately ruled by the independent board of directors.

