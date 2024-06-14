Argosy Property developed this project at 8 Willis St & Stewart Dawson's Corner, Wellington.

Multibillion-dollar NZX-listed landlord Argosy Property has won the Property Council’s supreme award for its 8 Willis St & Stewart Dawson’s Corner project.

Andy Evans, chief judge, said the project’s complexity and the thoughtfulness of construction impressed the judging panel resulting in the top award at the event sponsored by Rider Levett Bucknall.

It won not only the supreme award but also the commercial office, the heritage and adaptive use awards, and an excellence award in sustainable building.

8 Willis St, which houses StatsNZ, Ministry for the Environment and WorkSafe. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The building integrates the heritage Stewart Dawsons shop into the expansion and development of two Lambton Quay towers above.

That resulted in an 18,700sq m premium office development.

StatsNZ, the Ministry for the Environment and WorkSafe have offices in the towers owned by Argosy, headed by Peter Mence.

Evans said the site was especially tight which made construction, waste sorting and rubble removal tricky.

A need to maintain the original structure on the frontage added to challenges.

“But the Argosy team approached challenges like this, along with the rest of the project, in an innovative manner, capitalising on all their [lessons] over the last 10 years of sustainable building,” Evans said.

8 Willis St, which houses StatsNZ, Ministry for the Environment and WorkSafe. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Argosy had looked for local trades and 10 per cent of the procurement had gone to Māori businesses.

“It’s a stunning achievement and a great case study for engineers and the property industry of what to do,” Evans said.

A record of more than 130 entries were submitted.

Oceania Healthcare won the retirement living and aged care award for its new The Helier retirement village in St Heliers.

“Good buildings are designed with intention about who will use and occupy them in the future and this property has really achieved this,” Evans said.

“This building has focused on accessibility and quality finishes be it through the inclusion of ramps and walkways, to a fully equipped leisure centre and concierge and chauffeur on call.

“The site offers both luxurious individual accommodation and care suites allowing for a seamless transition for residents should their needs change.”

Tākina, the Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre won a civic, health and arts property award.

Templeton Group won a multi-unit residential award for its Victoria Lane Apartments in Wellington.

Kiwi Property Group’s 3 Te Kehu Way won a merit award in the commercial office category and Winton Land’s new Ayrburn hospitality precinct outside Arrowtown won an excellence award in the heritage and adaptive reuse category.

Chris Meehan outside The Woolshed in April at Ayrburn. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Maersk Hamilton Coldstore took the top industrial property award, with the new Cardinal Drury automated warehouse in Auckland winning excellence in that category along with Mainfreight Favona and Tāwharau Lane, Auckland.

Antony Gough, the Canterbury businessman, developer and entrepreneur, won the member laureate honour, particularly praised for his role in post-earthquake recovery as well as his significant contribution to the Property Council over many years.

Christchurch businessman Antony Gough. Photo / George Heard

“Gough was thrust into the role of property developer, electing to reinvest his insurance payout back into the city after losing all 12 of his properties in the quakes. He became a vocal and enthusiastic supporter of the central city’s rebuild, fronting a tireless campaign to get the city moving again,” the citation for his award said.

As chairman of the Central City Retailers Association, he was instrumental in development of the Re:Start container mall in Cashel St, which operated from late 2011 until early 2017.

He was among the first to start buying central city properties after the earthquakes.

“Bucking the trend, he elected not to maximise the development potential of his site, in favour of creating buildings that looked individual and created spaces for people to promenade along The Terrace,” the citation said.

A full list of award winners is on the Property Council’s website.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.