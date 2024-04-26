Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

$200m-plus Ayrburn: Northbrook Arrowtown, new hotel coming next to precinct

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Winton Land CEO Chris Meehan reveals what is in store for the project, where a number of new bars and restaurants opened in December. Video / Jason Oxenham

Two lakes to mirror Central Otago’s soaring landscapes, more bars and restaurants, an ornate Victorian-style 70-seat orangerie and restoration of the U-shaped wooden farmhouse where the Paterson family lived from the 1864 — that’s only

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business