Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Meehan wins consent for Arrowtown’s Northbrook $200m retirement village and boutique luxury hotel scheme

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Artist impression of Winton Land's Northbrook Arrowtown, a retirement village and luxury boutique hotel.

Artist impression of Winton Land's Northbrook Arrowtown, a retirement village and luxury boutique hotel.

Chris Meehan’s Waterfall Park Developments can build a new $200 million retirement village and boutique luxury hotel scheme near Arrowtown, even though experts recommended against the scheme with many non-complying features.

The Winton Land chief

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business