Argentina’s Javier Milei secures backing to defeat pension increase

“Today, 87 heroes stopped the fiscal degenerates who tried to destroy the fiscal surplus Argentines have worked so hard to build,” Milei said on social media platform X after the vote.
Moments after Milei’s boost in congress, Argentina’s national statistics agency published monthly inflation data showing prices rose 4.2% month-on-month in August, slightly above economists’ expectations.
Meanwhile, closely watched core inflation, which excludes seasonally affected and regulated prices, accelerated 0.3 percentage points compared with July, to 4.1%.
While the monthly inflation rate has fallen significantly since its peak of 26% in December, it has hovered stubbornly at just over 4% since May, suggesting the government is struggling to reach its medium-term goal of 2% a month.
Ramiro Blazquez Giomi, head of research and strategy at investment bank BancTrust, said a likely boost to bond prices from Milei’s win in congress would probably cancel out any negative impact from the inflation news.
Next month will be crucial for the government’s effort to bring down inflation, which has hinged on low benchmark interest rates designed to eliminate the need for central bank money printing, rigid control on Argentina’s official exchange rate, and a recent reduction of the country’s import tax, which should soon start to ease some prices.
“We think that September could be the litmus test for the government’s disinflation strategy,” Blazquez said.
“If inflation doesn’t go down next month, they will have to raise interest rates.”
Written by: Ciara Nugent in Buenos Aires.
© Financial Times