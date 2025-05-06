Milking goats has been Barry and Judy Foote’s life.

“Farm becomes part of you, mate. Your animals, that’s why you get up in the morning,” Barry said, emotionally, while reminiscing on 50 years of farming along the old Russell Rd, out of Whakapara.

It was once worth over $24m. Now, they could be left with nothing.

Their goats are all but gone, much of the farm is on the market and the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) is pushing them to sell up and move on or be pushed into a mortgagee sale.

That means their retirement could be renting somewhere in town.