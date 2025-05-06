Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

SkyCity falls 6% as NZX 50 trades flat – Market close

By Gregor Thompson
nzme·
3 mins to read

SkyCity is one of two companies on the NZX 50 that are now trading at 52-year lows. Photo / Getty

SkyCity is one of two companies on the NZX 50 that are now trading at 52-year lows. Photo / Getty

Infratil’s comeback has helped the New Zealand benchmark offset the effects of a guidance downgrade from SkyCity.

The S&P/NZX 50 traded flat on Tuesday, ending the day at 12,421.09 points.

More than 33 million shares traded hands, amounting to $108.6m in total value traded.

Senior research analyst at Craigs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares