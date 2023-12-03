Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Are workplace romances a savvy investment?

Financial Times
By Emma Jacobs
4 mins to read
The work Christmas party is the backdrop to many budding romances. Photo / 123RF

The work Christmas party is the backdrop to many budding romances. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Mistletoe encounters at the staff party are rarely encouraged — but they might pay off.

As beginnings go, it was not promising. The intern was late for his first meeting with his mentor at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business