Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Is it time to expose the liar at your work?

New York Times
By Roxane Gay
8 mins to read
How do you go about confronting a co-worker you suspect is lying? Photo / 123RF

How do you go about confronting a co-worker you suspect is lying? Photo / 123RF

When you discover a co-worker is fabricating her own performance numbers, think carefully before confronting her.

A promotion built on lies

Q: I work in a job with specific calling and sales targets that determine

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business