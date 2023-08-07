Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Do you hate your work colleagues? Here’s what to do

Daily Telegraph UK
By Suzy Walker
7 mins to read
Co-star clash: Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City. Photo / Getty Images

Co-star clash: Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City. Photo / Getty Images

The Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall has an ongoing public feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, but they will meet again on our TV screens later this month, playing Samantha and Carrie in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business