A creditor has moved against Auckland vineyard Coopers Creek. Photo / Michael Craig

An application has been filed to liquidate a long-established Auckland vineyard at Huapai near Kumeu.

The popular wine label and events venue, Coopers Creek Vineyard on State Highway 16, says it exports its products to the United States, Asia and Canada.

But one creditor is headed for court against that business.

Good Assets, whose offices are registered at a Shortland St lawyers' premises, has filed an application for a hearing against the vineyard which says it has been making fine wines and providing "40 years of quality and value".

Good's application will be heard later this month in the High Court at Auckland, a public notice out today says.

The vineyard says it has been a "true pioneer in New Zealand, introducing adventurous wine styles that have flourished in our soil and stimulated our palates. Our multi-award winning Albarino is the embodiment of this innovative spirit".

Its wines were made from grapes grown in New Zealand's best winegrowing regions, it says.

"You'll find our wines available around the world, from London to Los Angeles, Toronto to Tokyo and many places in between

Andrew and Cyndy Hendry own the vineyard. Attempts to speak to managing director Andrew Hendry today were unsuccessful.

Good Assets' offices are Cough Harlow Kovacevich on Shortland St and the plaintiff's solicitor is Aaron Harlowe of that business.

The matter is due to be heard in court on February 25.

A list of other creditors have security over the business including Westpac.

Last decade, the Herald reported how the property was for sale.

The property encompassing Coopers Creek's vineyard at 601 State Highway 16, Huapai in West Auckland, is for sale with a lease arrangement providing for the continued operation of the winery and vineyard by the current owners.

"Coopers Creek has been established for more than 30 years with this 9.3 ha site being the home of its leading export wine brands," says Dwayne Warby, of Colliers International, who is marketing it for sale by deadline private treaty closing on March 19 unless sells beforehand by private treaty.

Cooper Creek's cellar door. Photo / Supplied

"The winery company wants to stay on as a tenant to enable Coopers Creek to maintain its existing winery and vineyards and to fund other projects," Warby says.

"This will allow on-site activities to continue, including the popular summer jazz concerts, the tastings and the cellar door sales."

The business makes a variety of wines including sauvignon blanc, pinot gris, chardonnay, malbec, syrah, pinot noir and rose.

Bottles of those varieties are listed for sale on its web site for around $17 to $19 each.

The Hendrys said they established the vineyard in 1980 when the New Zealand wine industry was small and relatively unknown.

It had grown during the past four decades into a top-class winery with a strong international presence, they said.

"It continues to innovate, particularly with new wine styles, introducing and pioneering promising new grape varieties that are ideal for cool climate regions. Viognier, Albariño, Arneis, Marsanne and Montepulciano are new varieties for New Zealand, but heading for stardom. Coopers Creek is satisfying a growing demand for these stylish varieties in addition to its longstanding pedigree with chardonnay, pinot, syrah and Bordeaux reds," the vineyard says.

Summer Sunday jazz concerts have been run from the property for some time.