Apple launches AirTags, for finding lost stuff

Apple's $55 AirTag will come with an optional leather keyring (pictured, price TBA). Photo / AP

Apple has used its first big event of 2021 to preview a Tile-like tracker, the AirTag, a purple version of its iPhone 12, thinner iMacs sporting its M1 chip, a new iPad Pro - also gaining the M1 - and more.

The AirTag is designed to be attached to a key, wallet or any other item you might lose. Each AirTag uses Bluetooth wireless to pings its location. Apple says signals are encrypted for privacy.

If an item does get lost, then you can attempt to locate its AirTag using the same "Find My" applications that Apple users can currently engage to locate a lost iPhone or iPad on a map.

Apple's new AirTag allows users to securely locate and keep track of their valuables using the Find My app - which Apple also recently opened up to third-party gadgets, too. Photo / AP

While Bluetooth's range is restricted to around 30m, an AirTag can constantly ping its location to the cloud. And, like Tile, a search can be crowdsourced. Apple says there are now more than one million devices on its "Find My" network.

AirTag will be available on April 30 for $55 for a one-pack (a touch below Tile's retail price), or $189 for a four-pack ((all pricing in NZ dollars). Engraving is free.

Apple says the battery will last about a year (roughly the same as the Tile).

Preorders begin this Friday at 12am for New Zealanders. Apple has also created leather loop and key ring accessories that the AirTag can slot into, and the company is also working with accessory makers to create luggage tag enclosures for the AirTag itself.

