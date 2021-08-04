Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

ANZ predicts most aggressive interest rate increases since 2004 as economy overheats

4 minutes to read
The Reserve Bank is under mounting pressure to raise interest rates amid warnings the economy is overheating. Governor Adrian Orr will announce the next move on August 18. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank is under mounting pressure to raise interest rates amid warnings the economy is overheating. Governor Adrian Orr will announce the next move on August 18. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

A sharp fall in unemployment is likely to prompt a series of interest increases in the coming year, as the Reserve Bank tries to cool an overheated economy.

On Wednesday Statistics New Zealand revealed that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.