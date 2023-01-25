ANZ economists revise OCR outlook down

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr is expected to lift the OCR by 50 or 75 points next month. Photo / Mike Scott

ANZ and Kiwibank economists believe the Reserve Bank won’t need to lift interest rates by as much as they previously expected to curb three-decade-high inflation.

Economists from both banks revised their official cash rate (OCR) outlooks down, as inflation wasn’t as catastrophic in the December quarter as both they and the Reserve Bank expected.

While the headline 7.2 per cent annual change aligned with market expectations, economists from the two banks were heartened some of the domestic drivers (which the Reserve Bank can influence) weren’t as worrying as they anticipated.

Accordingly, they suspected inflation peaked in the final three months of 2022.

ANZ economists, who had been hawkish, now see the Reserve Bank hiking the OCR by 50 points (instead of 75 points) to 4.75 per cent at its next review on February 22.

They see the rate peaking at 5.25 per cent by May – below the 5.5 per cent peak forecast by the Reserve Bank in November.

Kiwibank economists continue to see the Reserve Bank lifting the OCR by 50 points in February, but now see it peaking at only 5 per cent.

They went so far as to say, “The outlook for inflation, both offshore and onshore, is improving. The world war on inflation is being won.”

Meanwhile, ANZ economists said, “While the inflation environment is certainly still concerning, and does not yet point to imminent rate cuts (as markets are pricing), things are looking much better than the Reserve Bank feared.

“There is strengthening evidence that domestically generated inflation will start to ease significantly in 2023, especially once the temporary impact of restarting international tourism fades.”

Most economists had expected non-tradable inflation – changes in prices of goods and services that don’t face foreign competition, so are an indicator of domestic demand and supply conditions – to be quite a bit stronger than tradeable inflation.

They saw rising labour costs and domestic capacity constraints being key drivers of inflation, as oil prices fell.

Sure enough, non-tradeable inflation rose by 1.5 per cent between the September and December quarters – more than the 1.4 per cent rise in tradeable inflation.

But on an annual basis, ANZ economists were relatively encouraged it remained at 6.6 per cent year-on-year – below their forecast, meanwhile imported tradeable inflation was worse than they expected at 8.2 per cent.

“Easing CPI rental inflation is foreshadowed by the slowdown in rents for new tenancies, and the continued deterioration in the housing market points to further relief on construction cost inflation,” they said.

“The reopening of international tourism is putting pressure on domestic inflation, but that should be a temporary dynamic that fades as the peak summer season ends.

“As the global inflation pulse turns, New Zealand inflation is rotating into services prices and away from goods…

“Services inflation tends to be directly more driven by labour market pressures. As such, it can be quite persistent and hard to bring down…

“But forward indicators of labour demand (including employment intentions and online job ads) point to a significant reduction in demand for workers as we head through 2023.

“That should take the heat out of wage price spiral dynamics that have become increasingly established in New Zealand.”

Economists from ASB, BNZ and Westpac are yet to provide updates on their OCR outlooks. They had all forecast 75-point hikes for the February review, although BNZ said that if they were on the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, they’d only hike by 50 points.

If Kiwibank economists were at the helm, they would opt for a 25-point hike.

They noted business confidence is at rock bottom, and house prices fell for the 13th consecutive month in December.

“Rate hikes are working, already. We don’t need more outsized, catch-up hikes,” Kiwibank economists said.



