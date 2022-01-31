Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Andrew Barnes: When to call time and repeal emergency legislation

6 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set a dangerous precedent, writes Andrew Barnes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set a dangerous precedent, writes Andrew Barnes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Andrew Barnes

OPINION:

In many ways, 2021 was not a vintage year. On the upside, our exposure to Covid, in simple terms, was mostly contained (it will be a different story this year with Omicron biting at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.