Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Andrew Barnes: 14 years on from the GFC, have we learned anything?

By Andrew Barnes
8 mins to read
In The Big Short, Christian Bale portrayed investor and physician Michael Burry, one of the first people to discover the American housing market bubble. Photo / Paramount Pictures

In The Big Short, Christian Bale portrayed investor and physician Michael Burry, one of the first people to discover the American housing market bubble. Photo / Paramount Pictures

OPINION:

One of my favourite movies is The Big Short, which chronicles the events leading up to the global financial crisis in 2008.

The film shows how major financial institutions gamed the system and took

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.