Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Buy now pay later has grown at phenomenal rate but what do businesses think?

6 minutes to read
Buy Now Pay Later services are growing at a fast rate. Photo / Getty Images

Buy Now Pay Later services are growing at a fast rate. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

The popularity of buy now pay later services is growing at a phenomenal rate as sign-on rates for businesses and customers soar.

Retailers say the services were expensive and businesses absorbed the costs -which could

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.