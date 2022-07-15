Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Bay of Plenty struggling families will bear brunt if stagflation hits

7 minutes to read
High inflation is causing stress and some people are struggling to make ends meet. Photo / Mead Norton

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Some struggling families are having to sell off their possessions to make ends meet as living costs soar.

Others are spending their wages before payday and borrowing money or using AfterPay, Bay of Plenty budget

