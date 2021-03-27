Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Analysts' verdict on Spark's big cloud push

4 minutes to read
Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Spark went on a next-generation technology promotional push this week.

The telco presented to analysts on the future of its information technology and managed services operation, which now accounts for around a third of its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.