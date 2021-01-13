Website of the Year

Business

Infratil hikes valuation of key asset, raising takeover stakes

4 minutes to read

Infratil and Morrison & Co chief executive Marko Bogoievski, left, with Vodafone NZ CEO Jason Paris. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Infratil has hiked the book value of what was already its most valuable asset - a move that signals AustralianSuper will have to sharpen its $5.4 billion takeover offer if it wants to engage the

