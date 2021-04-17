Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Analysis: How the rise of smaller investors is changing the markets

8 minutes to read
Some retail investors have made more money than many professionals. Photo / 123RF

Some retail investors have made more money than many professionals. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: James Lee and James Bascand

ANALYSIS:

In a three-part series, investment and advisory group Jarden explores three key factors at play in investment decisions in 2021. In part two, Jarden CEO James Lee and director (institutional equities) James Bascand explain

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.