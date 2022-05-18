Alison Gerry is to succeed Mark Tume as Infratil chair. File Photo

Infratil said chair Mark Tume will step down on May 30 and current director Alison Gerry will succeed him.

Tume, who will remain on the board until the end of this calendar year, has been chair since 2013 and on the board since 2007.

Tume said it is the right time to step down and that it is "pleasing" to be able to do so when Infratil is producing "continuing excellent results".

The past year has been exceptionally busy with a number of significant acquisitions and the transition to new chief executive Jason Boyes from Marko Bogoievski.

"I have great confidence that with Alison as chair and a very capable board and management team, Infratil will continue to deliver outstanding results for shareholders," he said.

Gerry has served on the board since 2014 and has chaired the audit and risk committee. She also sits on the boards of ANZ Bank and Air New Zealand and chairs Sharesies.

Gerry said one of Infratil's strengths is the quality of its board. "We will continue to provide a clear strategic direction to management, constructively challenge and demand excellent execution," she said.

Boyes said when Tume joined the board in 2007, Infratil's market capitalisation was $1.23 billion and it is now $5.62b.

"Mark has been part of Infratil's transition to a global infrastructure investor which is now providing NZ shareholders with exposure to a diverse portfolio across digital infrastructure, renewables, social infrastructure and transport in multiple jurisdictions," Boyes said.

Because of her years on the board, Gerry has a deep understanding of the company and its focus on turning "ideas that matter" into high-value businesses, he said.