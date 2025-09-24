Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Airways NZ communications after August 16 outage ‘lacking’, Minister says

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Christopher Luxon fronts media as he opens the 'Northern Airfield Expansion' at Auckland Airport. Video / NZ Herald

The Minister for State-Owned Enterprises says Airways NZ’s communications about the August 16 outage were “lacking” and the matter should be reviewed.

Air traffic control state-owned enterprise Airways NZ has said its chief executive, James Young, “misspoke” about an outage that caused five aircraft to be held in the air.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save