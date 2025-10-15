Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Airports group says NZ had world’s highest domestic airfare increase since 2019

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Airports Council International says New Zealand's domestic airfares have risen more than those in any other market over recent years. Photo / Martin Bernetti, AFP

The Airports Council International says New Zealand's domestic airfares have risen more than those in any other market over recent years. Photo / Martin Bernetti, AFP

A global airport group says New Zealand’s domestic airfares have shot up 63% in six years, faster than any other country.

But Air New Zealand said its fares were up 35% even though its cost base was up more than that since 2019.

The 63% increase in domestic airfares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save