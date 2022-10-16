Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Air NZ taking cautious approach with Auckland New York route

Tamsyn Parker
By
8 mins to read
Forward bookings for the Auckland-New York route are looking strong. Photo / NYC & Company

Forward bookings for the Auckland-New York route are looking strong. Photo / NYC & Company

Flights for Air New Zealand's new direct Auckland to New York route are looking "pretty full" in the lead-up to Christmas but the national carrier is taking a cautious approach in ramping up the service

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business