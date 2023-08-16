Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Agribusiness and Trade: Toolkit for reducing emissions

By Graham Skellern
7 mins to read
Wayne McNee, executive director AgriZeroNZ. Photo / Supplied

Wayne McNee, executive director AgriZeroNZ. Photo / Supplied

A world-first agricultural investment fund, AgriZeroNZ, backed by six of the industry’s influencers, is working on developing a toolkit for farmers to reduce gas emissions on their land.

With a 50-50 share of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business