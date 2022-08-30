Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Agribusiness and Trade: Where to now for green kiwifruit growers as red ink seeps into their books?

By
12 mins to read
The hunt continues for the industry's Holy Grail, a higher-earning, New Zealand-exclusive, sweeter green that ticks all the boxes. Photo / Supplied

The hunt continues for the industry's Holy Grail, a higher-earning, New Zealand-exclusive, sweeter green that ticks all the boxes. Photo / Supplied

It must be of little consolation to New Zealand's green kiwifruit growers that their crop is revered as the "backbone" of the export industry while more of them are seeing red ink seep into their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.