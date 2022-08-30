Voyager 2022 media awards
Agribusiness and Trade: Horticulture set for growth

By Graham Skellern
9 mins to read
The miniature Rockit apple, with its full-sized cousin. Photo / Supplied

Over the past two decades, New Zealand's horticultural exports have tripled to more than $6 billion annually, making up 11 per cent of the country's total exported goods.

Backed by its world-class science, astute breeding

