Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Agribusiness and Trade: Fran O'Sullivan - 'Shameless' Jacinda Ardern spruiks New Zealand

Fran O'Sullivan
By
9 mins to read
Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer and PM Jacinda Ardern in New York to launch carbon zero beef. Photo / Supplied

Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer and PM Jacinda Ardern in New York to launch carbon zero beef. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Jacinda Ardern promised she would be "shameless" when it came to promoting New Zealand on the Late Show during the US business mission she led there earlier this year.

And so she was.

When

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.