Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Adrian Allbon and Arie Dekker: What factors should investors consider for the year ahead?

7 minutes to read
The NZX 50 index underperformed offshore peer markets in 2021. Photo / NZME

The NZX 50 index underperformed offshore peer markets in 2021. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Adrian Allbon and Arie Dekker

OPINION:

It was a tougher year for the NZX 50 index in 2021, with it delivering -2.5 per cent total shareholder return (as at 21 December 2021) and underperforming offshore peer markets. Although this does

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.