Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Accor hotels: Why Black Fern Ruby Tui fits into the brand

Grant Bradley
By
3 mins to read
Ruby Tui joins other sporting stars as an Accor loyalty ambassador. Photo / Supplied

Ruby Tui joins other sporting stars as an Accor loyalty ambassador. Photo / Supplied

The regional head of Accor says big events are crucial to driving the recovery of hotels, and the company is already enjoying the spin-off from the Rugby World Cup being played in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business