A2 Milk's net profit drops by 79 per cent

A2 Milk chief executive David Bortolussi. Photo / Supplied

A2 Milk's net profit dropped by 79.1 per cent to $80.7 million in the June year, driven by Covid-19 disruption and a rapidly changing infant nutrition market, particularly in the Chinese market.

The alternative milk and infant formula marketer's revenue fell by 30.3 per cent to $1.21 billion.

Its earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 77.6 per cent to $123 million, inclusive of $109m in stock write-downs and $10m in Mataura Valley Milk (MVM) acquisition costs.

A2 Milk's EBITDA to sales margin came to 10.2 per cent, or 11.1 per cent excluding Mataura.

The company appeared to go cold on the prospect of returning capital to investors, saying investment in the business was the most likely course of action.

A2 had earlier guided investors to revenue of $1.20b to $1.25b.

The mid-point of its forecast ebitda range was $141 million.

Analysts had expected a2 Milk's net profit to come in at around $96m.