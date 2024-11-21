Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

A2 Milk upgrades revenue outlook, to start paying dividends

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
A2 Milk's share price has been under pressure in the lead-up to today's annual meeting. Photo / NZME

A2 Milk's share price has been under pressure in the lead-up to today's annual meeting. Photo / NZME

A2 Milk has upgraded its revenue outlook and says it plans to start paying dividends for the first time in its history.

The cashed up infant formula marketer, which holds its annual meeting today, said it may also consider special dividends over time.

A2 milk said year-to-date trading was ahead

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business