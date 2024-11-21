A2 Milk upgrades revenue outlook, to start paying dividends

The company said it now expects mid to high single-digit revenue growth in the current 2025 financial year compared to 2024, compared to previous guidance of mid single-digit growth.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin, as a percentage of revenue, in 2025 were still expected to be broadly in line with FY24, with the first half down and and second half up compared with prior year.

A2 Milk said its dividend policy targets a payout ratio range of between 60% and 80% of net profit after tax excluding non-recurring and other items.

“The implementation of a2’s dividend policy commences immediately, with the first interim dividend expected to be declared in February 2025 based on the company’s first half result and in line with the bottom end of the range, being 60% of normalised net profit,” the company said.





A2 milk said the board was conscious of the company’s “significant” cash balance, which was being prioritised for supply chain transformation, growth opportunities and risk mitigation.

“As a2 Milk executes its strategy and risk evolves, the board will continue to review capital management options which may result in further capital returns to shareholders, likely in the form of special dividends over time,” it said.

In August, the infant formula marketer and milk company reported an annual net profit of $167.6 million in the June year, up 7.7% and driven by a strong performance in its main market, China.

Ebitda rose by 6.9% to $234.3 million, with a margin of 14.0%, up 0.2 percentage points.

A2 Milk’s closing cash position was $968.9m, which was up $211.7m on the figure a year ago.

Revenue grew by 5.2% to $1.675 billion.

Concerns about conditions in China have weighed heavily the company’s share price, which closed at $5.38 from close to $8.00 in late July.

